MMTC Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates : MMTC stock price went down today, 30 May 2024, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 72.02 per share. The stock is currently trading at 72 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at 72.5 and closed at 72.02. The stock reached a high of 72.5 and a low of 70.64 during the day. The market capitalization stands at 10,800.0 crore. The 52-week high for MMTC is 102, while the 52-week low is 29.86. The BSE volume for MMTC was 215,490 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

MMTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for MMTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 172.92Support 171.02
Resistance 273.68Support 269.88
Resistance 374.82Support 369.12
30 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live: MMTC volume yesterday was 1781 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2204 k

MMTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1566 k & BSE volume was 215 k.

30 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live: MMTC closed at ₹72.02 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

MMTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 72.5 & 70.64 yesterday to end at 72.02. Investors should be wary as the stock may have breached crucial support levels, potentially leading to further price erosion in the future.

