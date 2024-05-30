MMTC Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at ₹72.5 and closed at ₹72.02. The stock reached a high of ₹72.5 and a low of ₹70.64 during the day. The market capitalization stands at ₹10,800.0 crore. The 52-week high for MMTC is ₹102, while the 52-week low is ₹29.86. The BSE volume for MMTC was 215,490 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
MMTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for MMTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|72.92
|Support 1
|71.02
|Resistance 2
|73.68
|Support 2
|69.88
|Resistance 3
|74.82
|Support 3
|69.12
MMTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1566 k & BSE volume was 215 k.
MMTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹72.5 & ₹70.64 yesterday to end at ₹72.02. Investors should be wary as the stock may have breached crucial support levels, potentially leading to further price erosion in the future.