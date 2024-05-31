Hello User
MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates : MMTC stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 70.51 per share. The stock is currently trading at 70.89 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates : MMTC's stock opened at 72.19 and closed at 71.87 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 72.4, while the low was 70.06. The market capitalization stood at 10,576.5 crore. The 52-week high for MMTC was 102 and the low was 29.86. The BSE trading volume for the stock was 98,391 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live: MMTC trading at ₹70.89, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹70.51

MMTC Share Price Today Live: MMTC share price is at 70.89 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 69.6 and 71.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 69.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 71.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

MMTC Share Price Today Live: The share price of MMTC has increased by 0.48% and is currently trading at 70.85. Over the past year, MMTC shares have gained 134.56%, reaching 70.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.89%
3 Months-10.82%
6 Months39.66%
YTD17.47%
1 Year134.56%
31 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

MMTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for MMTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 171.75Support 169.6
Resistance 273.15Support 268.85
Resistance 373.9Support 367.45
31 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live: MMTC volume yesterday was 1493 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2169 k

MMTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1395 k & BSE volume was 98 k.

31 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live: MMTC closed at ₹71.87 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

MMTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 72.4 & 70.06 yesterday to end at 71.87. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

