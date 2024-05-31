MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates : MMTC's stock opened at ₹72.19 and closed at ₹71.87 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹72.4, while the low was ₹70.06. The market capitalization stood at ₹10,576.5 crore. The 52-week high for MMTC was ₹102 and the low was ₹29.86. The BSE trading volume for the stock was 98,391 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
MMTC Share Price Today Live: MMTC share price is at ₹70.89 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹69.6 and ₹71.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹69.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 71.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
MMTC Share Price Today Live: The share price of MMTC has increased by 0.48% and is currently trading at ₹70.85. Over the past year, MMTC shares have gained 134.56%, reaching ₹70.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.89%
|3 Months
|-10.82%
|6 Months
|39.66%
|YTD
|17.47%
|1 Year
|134.56%
MMTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for MMTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|71.75
|Support 1
|69.6
|Resistance 2
|73.15
|Support 2
|68.85
|Resistance 3
|73.9
|Support 3
|67.45
MMTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1395 k & BSE volume was 98 k.
MMTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹72.4 & ₹70.06 yesterday to end at ₹71.87. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.