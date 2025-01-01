Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at ₹595 and closed at ₹602.4, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹621.25 and a low of ₹578.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹4694.584 crore, Mobikwik's performance is notable, considering its 52-week high of ₹698.3 and low of ₹439.2. The BSE volume for the day was 1,054,801 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹602.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹621.25 & ₹578.15 yesterday to end at ₹586.9.