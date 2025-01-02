Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at ₹595 and closed at ₹586.9, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹615.95 and a low of ₹585.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹4,700.799 crore, the stock's performance is notable against its 52-week high of ₹698.3 and a low of ₹439.2. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,512,646 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Mobikwik has increased by 1.54%, currently trading at ₹614.00. However, over the past year, the price of Mobikwik shares has plummeted by 99999.99%, also landing at ₹614.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 9.20%, reaching 23742.90 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my data is current only until October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.62%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|3.23%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹615.95 & ₹585.1 yesterday to end at ₹604.7.