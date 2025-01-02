Hello User
Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : Mobikwik stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2025, by 3.03 %. The stock closed at 586.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 604.7 per share. Investors should monitor Mobikwik stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at 595 and closed at 586.9, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 615.95 and a low of 585.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of 4,700.799 crore, the stock's performance is notable against its 52-week high of 698.3 and a low of 439.2. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,512,646 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 09:18 AM IST Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Mobikwik has increased by 1.54%, currently trading at 614.00.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.62%
3 Months
6 Months
YTD3.23%
1 Year
02 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹586.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 615.95 & 585.1 yesterday to end at 604.7.

