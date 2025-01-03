Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at ₹620 and closed lower at ₹604.7. The stock reached a high of ₹629.1 and a low of ₹605.6 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹4700.799 crore, Mobikwik's performance reflects its volatility, as it trades significantly below its 52-week high of ₹698.3 and above its 52-week low of ₹439.2. The BSE volume recorded was 694,264 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST
