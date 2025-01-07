Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at ₹600.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹599.7. The stock experienced a high of ₹603.95 and a low of ₹549.8, reflecting notable volatility. With a market capitalization of ₹4,358.979 crore, Mobikwik's performance is within a 52-week range, having previously peaked at ₹698.3 and dipped to a low of ₹439.2. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 500,243 shares.
07 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹599.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹603.95 & ₹549.8 yesterday to end at ₹558.