Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : Mobikwik stock price went down today, 07 Jan 2025, by -6.95 %. The stock closed at 599.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 558 per share. Investors should monitor Mobikwik stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at 600.45 and closed slightly lower at 599.7. The stock experienced a high of 603.95 and a low of 549.8, reflecting notable volatility. With a market capitalization of 4,358.979 crore, Mobikwik's performance is within a 52-week range, having previously peaked at 698.3 and dipped to a low of 439.2. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 500,243 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹599.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 603.95 & 549.8 yesterday to end at 558.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.