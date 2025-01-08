Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik's stock opened at ₹563.55 and closed at ₹558.10, reflecting a slight decline. The stock experienced a high of ₹638 and a low of ₹553.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹4,737.7 crore, Mobikwik's performance remains noteworthy, considering its 52-week high of ₹698.30 and a low of ₹439.20. The BSE volume for the day was 2,612,801 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik's share price has increased by 0.71%, currently trading at ₹614.05. Over the past year, however, the stock has seen a dramatic decline of -99999.99%, also settling at ₹614.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 10.20%, reaching 23707.90 during the same timeframe. Please note that my training data goes up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.04%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|4.04%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹638 & ₹553.8 yesterday to end at ₹609.7.