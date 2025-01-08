Hello User
Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST
Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : Mobikwik stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2025, by 9.25 %. The stock closed at 558.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 609.7 per share. Investors should monitor Mobikwik stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik's stock opened at 563.55 and closed at 558.10, reflecting a slight decline. The stock experienced a high of 638 and a low of 553.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of 4,737.7 crore, Mobikwik's performance remains noteworthy, considering its 52-week high of 698.30 and a low of 439.20. The BSE volume for the day was 2,612,801 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik's share price has increased by 0.71%, currently trading at 614.05. Over the past year, however, the stock has seen a dramatic decline of -99999.99%, also settling at 614.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 10.20%, reaching 23707.90 during the same timeframe. Please note that my training data goes up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.04%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD4.04%
1 Year-99999.99%
08 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹558.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 638 & 553.8 yesterday to end at 609.7.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.