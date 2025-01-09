Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at ₹605.7 and closed at ₹609.7, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹626.4 and a low of ₹595.2 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹4778.097 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹698.3 and a low of ₹439.2. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,009,272 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹609.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹626.4 & ₹595.2 yesterday to end at ₹615.1.