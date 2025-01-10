Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at ₹614.4 and closed slightly higher at ₹615.1. The stock reached a high of ₹617.25 and a low of ₹561.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹4,451.43 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹698.3 and above the low of ₹439.2. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 683,539 shares for Mobikwik.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹615.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹617.25 & ₹561.45 yesterday to end at ₹573.