Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : Mobikwik stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2025, by -6.84 %. The stock closed at 615.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 573 per share. Investors should monitor Mobikwik stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at 614.4 and closed slightly higher at 615.1. The stock reached a high of 617.25 and a low of 561.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of 4,451.43 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 698.3 and above the low of 439.2. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 683,539 shares for Mobikwik.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹615.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 617.25 & 561.45 yesterday to end at 573.

