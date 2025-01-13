Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at ₹575.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹573. The stock reached a high of ₹587.55 and a low of ₹540.3, reflecting notable intraday volatility. The market capitalization stood at approximately ₹4265.76 crore. Over the past year, Mobikwik's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹698.3 and a low of ₹439.2, with a trading volume of 498,330 shares on the BSE.
13 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹573 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹587.55 & ₹540.3 yesterday to end at ₹549.1.