Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at ₹273.35 and closed at ₹270.80, experiencing a high of ₹276.60 and a low of ₹265.50. The market capitalization stood at ₹2118.47 crore, with a trading volume of 57,653 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹698.30 and a low of ₹261.20, reflecting significant volatility.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Mar 2025, 11:22 AM IST
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹270.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹276.60 & ₹265.50 yesterday to end at ₹272.40. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.