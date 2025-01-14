Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at ₹546.35 and closed at ₹549.10, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹551.20 and a low of ₹504.40 throughout the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹4282.07 crores, while its 52-week high and low were ₹698.30 and ₹439.20, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 514,049 shares for Mobikwik.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST
