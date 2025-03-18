Explore
Mobikwik Share Price Highlights : Mobikwik closed today at ₹298, up 19.99% from yesterday's ₹248.35

3 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 08:01 PM IST
Livemint

Mobikwik Share Price Highlights : Mobikwik stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 19.99 %. The stock closed at 248.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 298 per share. Investors should monitor Mobikwik stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mobikwik Share Price Highlights Premium
Mobikwik Share Price Highlights

Mobikwik Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at 269.95 and closed slightly higher at 270.50, with a high of 269.95 and a low of 231.05. The company's market capitalization stood at 1931.43 crore. Over the past year, Mobikwik has seen a 52-week high of 698.30 and a low of 261.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 866,389 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:01:37 PM IST

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik has a 6.81% MF holding & 4.83% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in to 6.81% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 6.20% in to 4.83% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:31:37 PM IST

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Mobikwik has a ROE of 9.22% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 7.12% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% & 0.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 06:03:05 PM IST

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik's share price surged by 19.99% today, reaching 298, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Some peers, like Hyundai Motor India, experienced declines, whereas others, such as Jio Financial Services, saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services225.25.72.6394.7198.6143072.75
Hyundai Motor India1580.3-16.2-1.011968.81590.0128405.87
18 Mar 2025, 05:36:26 PM IST

Mobikwik Live Updates: One Mobikwik Systems share price live: Today's Price range

Mobikwik Live Updates: One Mobikwik Systems stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 248.85 and a high of 298. This fluctuation indicates a notable movement within the day's trading session, reflecting investor sentiment and market activity surrounding the stock.

18 Mar 2025, 03:52:21 PM IST

Mobikwik Live Updates: Mobikwik closed today at ₹298, up 19.99% from yesterday's ₹248.35

Mobikwik Live Updates: Mobikwik share price closed the day at 298 - a 19.99% higher than the previous closing price.

18 Mar 2025, 03:31:36 PM IST

Mobikwik Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 02:58:15 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 02:55:33 PM IST

Mobikwik Live Updates: Mobikwik Short Term and Long Term Trends

Mobikwik Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Mobikwik share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Mar 2025, 01:03:13 PM IST

Mobikwik Live Updates: One Mobikwik Systems share price live: Today's Price range

Mobikwik Live Updates: One Mobikwik Systems' stock experienced a daily low of 248.85 and a high of 274.40. This range indicates a fluctuation of 25.55 throughout the trading day, reflecting potential market volatility and investor interest in the stock's performance.

18 Mar 2025, 12:22:43 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 12:20:00 PM IST

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik Short Term and Long Term Trends

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Mobikwik share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Mar 2025, 11:10:11 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 10:14:50 AM IST

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:52:50 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 08:01:42 AM IST

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹270.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 269.95 & 231.05 yesterday to end at 248.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

