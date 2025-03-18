Mobikwik Share Price Highlights : Mobikwik closed today at 298, up 19.99% from yesterday's 248.35

Mobikwik Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at ₹269.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹270.50, with a high of ₹269.95 and a low of ₹231.05. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹1931.43 crore. Over the past year, Mobikwik has seen a 52-week high of ₹698.30 and a low of ₹261.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 866,389 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik has a 6.81% MF holding & 4.83% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in to 6.81% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 6.20% in to 4.83% in quarter.
Mobikwik has a ROE of 9.22% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 7.12% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% & 0.00% respectively.
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik's share price surged by 19.99% today, reaching ₹298, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Some peers, like Hyundai Motor India, experienced declines, whereas others, such as Jio Financial Services, saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
Mobikwik Live Updates: One Mobikwik Systems stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹248.85 and a high of ₹298. This fluctuation indicates a notable movement within the day's trading session, reflecting investor sentiment and market activity surrounding the stock.
Mobikwik Live Updates: Mobikwik share price closed the day at ₹298 - a 19.99% higher than the previous closing price.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|274.15
|10 Days
|275.96
|20 Days
|297.78
|50 Days
|397.92
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
Mobikwik Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Mobikwik share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Mobikwik Live Updates: One Mobikwik Systems' stock experienced a daily low of ₹248.85 and a high of ₹274.40. This range indicates a fluctuation of ₹25.55 throughout the trading day, reflecting potential market volatility and investor interest in the stock's performance.
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Mobikwik share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik's share price increased by 6.12% today, reaching ₹263.55, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Hyundai Motor India is experiencing a decline, Jio Financial Services is seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both risen by 1.12% and 1.13%, respectively.
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik's share price increased by 6.64% today, reaching ₹264.85, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Some peers like Hyundai Motor India experienced declines, whereas others, such as Jio Financial Services, saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.81% and 0.80%, respectively.
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹269.95 & ₹231.05 yesterday to end at ₹248.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.