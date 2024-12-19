Hello User
Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:23 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : Mobikwik stock price went up today, 19 Dec 2024, by 10.9 %. The stock closed at 530.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 588.1 per share. Investors should monitor Mobikwik stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at 536 and closed at 530.3, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 605 and a low of 523.3 during the day. With a market capitalization of 4101.838 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 530.7, while the 52-week low is 439.2. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,781,986 shares for Mobikwik.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 12:23 PM IST Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days0.00
10 Days0.00
20 Days0.00
50 Days0.00
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
19 Dec 2024, 12:21 PM IST Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik Short Term and Long Term Trends

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Mobikwik share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

19 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹530.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 605 & 523.3 yesterday to end at 588.1.

