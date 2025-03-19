Mobikwik Share Price Highlights : Mobikwik closed today at ₹332.15, up 11.46% from yesterday's ₹298

3 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:00 PM IST

Mobikwik Share Price Highlights : Mobikwik stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 11.46 %. The stock closed at 298 per share. The stock is currently trading at 332.15 per share. Investors should monitor Mobikwik stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.