Mobikwik Share Price Highlights : Mobikwik closed today at 332.15, up 11.46% from yesterday's 298

3 min read . 08:00 PM IST
Livemint

Mobikwik Share Price Highlights : Mobikwik stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 11.46 %. The stock closed at 298 per share. The stock is currently trading at 332.15 per share. Investors should monitor Mobikwik stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mobikwik Share Price Highlights

Mobikwik Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at 254.55 and closed at 248.35, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 298 and a low of 248.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of 2317.56 crore, Mobikwik's performance remains volatile, considering its 52-week high of 698.30 and low of 231.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,456,533 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:00 PM IST Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik has a 6.81% MF holding & 4.83% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in to 6.81% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 6.20% in to 4.83% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:33 PM IST Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Mobikwik has a ROE of 9.22% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 7.12% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% & 0.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 06:06 PM IST Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Today, Mobikwik's share price has increased by 11.46%, reaching 332.15, aligning with the positive trends of its peers. Companies like Jio Financial Services and Hyundai Motor India are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services228.753.551.58394.7198.6145328.11
Hyundai Motor India1615.1534.852.211968.81551.4131237.58
19 Mar 2025, 05:32 PM IST Mobikwik Live Updates: One Mobikwik Systems share price live: Today's Price range

Mobikwik Live Updates: One Mobikwik Systems' stock experienced a trading range today, hitting a low of 302.65 and reaching a high of 355. This volatility highlights the stock's dynamic performance in the market, reflecting investor sentiment and potential market movements throughout the trading session.

19 Mar 2025, 03:50 PM IST Mobikwik Live Updates: Mobikwik closed today at ₹332.15, up 11.46% from yesterday's ₹298

Mobikwik Live Updates: Mobikwik share price closed the day at 332.15 - a 11.46% higher than the previous closing price.

19 Mar 2025, 02:58 PM IST Mobikwik Live Updates: Mobikwik Short Term and Long Term Trends

Mobikwik Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Mobikwik share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

19 Mar 2025, 12:23 PM IST Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik Short Term and Long Term Trends

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Mobikwik share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

19 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹248.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 298 & 248.85 yesterday to end at 298. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

