Mobikwik Share Price Highlights : Mobikwik closed today at 332.15, up 11.46% from yesterday's 298

Mobikwik Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at ₹254.55 and closed at ₹248.35, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹298 and a low of ₹248.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹2317.56 crore, Mobikwik's performance remains volatile, considering its 52-week high of ₹698.30 and low of ₹231.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,456,533 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik has a 6.81% MF holding & 4.83% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in to 6.81% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 6.20% in to 4.83% in quarter.
Mobikwik has a ROE of 9.22% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 7.12% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% & 0.00% respectively.
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Today, Mobikwik's share price has increased by 11.46%, reaching ₹332.15, aligning with the positive trends of its peers. Companies like Jio Financial Services and Hyundai Motor India are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|228.75
|3.55
|1.58
|394.7
|198.6
|145328.11
|Hyundai Motor India
|1615.15
|34.85
|2.21
|1968.8
|1551.4
|131237.58
Mobikwik Live Updates: One Mobikwik Systems' stock experienced a trading range today, hitting a low of ₹302.65 and reaching a high of ₹355. This volatility highlights the stock's dynamic performance in the market, reflecting investor sentiment and potential market movements throughout the trading session.
Mobikwik Live Updates: Mobikwik share price closed the day at ₹332.15 - a 11.46% higher than the previous closing price.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|274.15
|10 Days
|275.96
|20 Days
|297.78
|50 Days
|397.92
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
Mobikwik Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Mobikwik share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Mobikwik Live Updates: On the current trading day, One Mobikwik Systems stock recorded a low of ₹302.65 and reached a high of ₹355. This fluctuation highlights the stock's volatility, reflecting investor sentiment and market conditions throughout the day.
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Today, Mobikwik's share price has increased by 15.60%, reaching ₹344.50, in line with its competitors. Companies like Jio Financial Services and Hyundai Motor India are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.24% and 0.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|230.8
|5.6
|2.49
|394.7
|198.6
|146630.51
|Hyundai Motor India
|1615.15
|34.85
|2.21
|1968.8
|1551.4
|131237.58
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik's share price has increased by 11.74% today, reaching ₹333, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Jio Financial Services and Hyundai Motor India are also experiencing gains. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shown slight fluctuations, with Nifty down by 0.05% and Sensex up by 0.08%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|228.55
|3.35
|1.49
|394.7
|198.6
|145201.05
|Hyundai Motor India
|1598.85
|18.55
|1.17
|1968.8
|1551.4
|129913.14
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹298 & ₹248.85 yesterday to end at ₹298. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend