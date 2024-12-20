Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at ₹536 and closed at ₹530.3, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹605 and a low of ₹523.3 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹4208.268 crore, the stock's 52-week high was noted at ₹530.7, while the low stood at ₹439.2. The trading volume on the BSE was 2,835,293 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹530.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹605 & ₹523.3 yesterday to end at ₹541.5.