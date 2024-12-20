Hello User
Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : Mobikwik stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2024, by 2.11 %. The stock closed at 530.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 541.5 per share. Investors should monitor Mobikwik stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at 536 and closed at 530.3, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 605 and a low of 523.3 during the day. With a market capitalization of 4208.268 crore, the stock's 52-week high was noted at 530.7, while the low stood at 439.2. The trading volume on the BSE was 2,835,293 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹530.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 605 & 523.3 yesterday to end at 541.5.

