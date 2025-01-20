Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at ₹478.8 and closed at ₹472.65, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹488.35 and a low of ₹461 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹3,673.40 crore, Mobikwik's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹698.3 and above its 52-week low of ₹439.2. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 945,975 shares.
20 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST
Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.