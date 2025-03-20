Explore
Mobikwik Share Price Highlights : Mobikwik closed today at 316.80, down -4.62% from yesterday's 332.15
LIVE UPDATES

Mobikwik Share Price Highlights : Mobikwik closed today at ₹316.80, down -4.62% from yesterday's ₹332.15

2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 06:02 PM IST
Livemint

Mobikwik Share Price Highlights : Mobikwik stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2025, by -4.62 %. The stock closed at 332.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 316.80 per share. Investors should monitor Mobikwik stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mobikwik Share Price Highlights Premium
Mobikwik Share Price Highlights

Mobikwik Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at 310.70 and closed at 298, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 355 and a low of 302.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of 2,583.15 crore, Mobikwik's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of 698.30 and low of 231.05. The BSE volume for the day was 3,400,243 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 06:02:11 PM IST

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik's share price is currently down by 4.62%, standing at 316.80, despite gains seen by its competitors like Jio Financial Services and Hyundai Motor India. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services231.62.851.25394.7198.6147138.76
Hyundai Motor India1630.715.550.961968.81551.4132501.08
20 Mar 2025, 05:35:25 PM IST

Mobikwik Live Updates: One Mobikwik Systems share price live: Today's Price range

Mobikwik Live Updates: One Mobikwik Systems' stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 314.80 and a high of 339. This fluctuation indicates a notable volatility within the trading session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics for the day.

20 Mar 2025, 03:51:50 PM IST

Mobikwik Live Updates: Mobikwik closed today at ₹316.80, down -4.62% from yesterday's ₹332.15

Mobikwik Live Updates: Mobikwik share price closed the day at 316.80 - a 4.62% lower than the previous closing price.

20 Mar 2025, 03:30:33 PM IST

Mobikwik Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 02:59:53 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 02:58:43 PM IST

Mobikwik Live Updates: Mobikwik Short Term and Long Term Trends

Mobikwik Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Mobikwik share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

20 Mar 2025, 01:00:45 PM IST

Mobikwik Live Updates: One Mobikwik Systems share price live: Today's Price range

Mobikwik Live Updates: One Mobikwik Systems' stock experienced a low of 315.20 and reached a high of 339 today. This fluctuation indicates a range of 23.80, reflecting moderate trading activity and potential investor interest in the stock during the session.

20 Mar 2025, 12:23:16 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 12:22:06 PM IST

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik Short Term and Long Term Trends

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Mobikwik share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

20 Mar 2025, 11:15:59 AM IST

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Mobikwik decreased by 3.36% today, bringing it down to 321, while its competitors are showing mixed results. While Hyundai Motor India is experiencing a decline, Jio Financial Services is seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.61% and 0.67%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services231.953.21.4394.7198.6147361.12
Hyundai Motor India1610.35-4.8-0.31968.81551.4130847.56
20 Mar 2025, 10:12:41 AM IST

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:54:15 AM IST

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik's share price is currently down by 1.08%, trading at 328.55, while competitors like Jio Financial Services and Hyundai Motor India are experiencing gains today. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have increased by 0.62% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services230.92.150.94394.7198.6146694.04
Hyundai Motor India1621.86.650.411968.81551.4131777.92
20 Mar 2025, 08:05:11 AM IST

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹298 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 355 & 302.65 yesterday to end at 332.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

