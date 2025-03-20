Mobikwik Share Price Highlights : Mobikwik closed today at 316.80, down -4.62% from yesterday's 332.15

Mobikwik Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at ₹310.70 and closed at ₹298, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹355 and a low of ₹302.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹2,583.15 crore, Mobikwik's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of ₹698.30 and low of ₹231.05. The BSE volume for the day was 3,400,243 shares traded.
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik's share price is currently down by 4.62%, standing at ₹316.80, despite gains seen by its competitors like Jio Financial Services and Hyundai Motor India. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|231.6
|2.85
|1.25
|394.7
|198.6
|147138.76
|Hyundai Motor India
|1630.7
|15.55
|0.96
|1968.8
|1551.4
|132501.08
Mobikwik Live Updates: One Mobikwik Systems' stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹314.80 and a high of ₹339. This fluctuation indicates a notable volatility within the trading session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics for the day.
Mobikwik Live Updates: Mobikwik share price closed the day at ₹316.80 - a 4.62% lower than the previous closing price.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|266.82
|10 Days
|273.14
|20 Days
|292.47
|50 Days
|390.57
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
Mobikwik Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Mobikwik share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Mobikwik Live Updates: One Mobikwik Systems' stock experienced a low of ₹315.20 and reached a high of ₹339 today. This fluctuation indicates a range of ₹23.80, reflecting moderate trading activity and potential investor interest in the stock during the session.
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Mobikwik share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Mobikwik decreased by 3.36% today, bringing it down to ₹321, while its competitors are showing mixed results. While Hyundai Motor India is experiencing a decline, Jio Financial Services is seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.61% and 0.67%, respectively.
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik's share price is currently down by 1.08%, trading at ₹328.55, while competitors like Jio Financial Services and Hyundai Motor India are experiencing gains today. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have increased by 0.62% and 0.55%, respectively.
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹355 & ₹302.65 yesterday to end at ₹332.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend