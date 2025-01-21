Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at ₹478.15 and closed lower at ₹471.25, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹491.45 and a low of ₹463.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹3661.36 crore, it remains below its 52-week high of ₹698.30 and above its 52-week low of ₹439.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 601,700 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹471.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹491.45 & ₹463.5 yesterday to end at ₹479.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.