Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : Mobikwik stock price went down today, 21 Mar 2025, by -4.62 %. The stock closed at 332.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 316.80 per share. Investors should monitor Mobikwik stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at 332.50 and closed slightly lower at 332.15. The stock experienced a high of 339 and a low of 314.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of 2463.77 crore, Mobikwik's performance remains notable against its 52-week high of 698.30 and a low of 231.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,128,096 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:10 AM IST Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:54 AM IST Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik's share price increased by 2.90% today, reaching 326, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Sindhu Trade Links is experiencing a decline, companies like Arkade Developers, Northern Arc Capital, and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.23% and 0.30%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Arkade Developers159.154.22.71190.0128.32940.68
Northern Arc Capital178.255.83.36351.0163.452884.87
One Mobikwik Systems326.09.22.9698.3231.052535.32
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank24.41.144.961.9721.182687.93
Sindhu Trade Links18.7-0.38-1.9931.3512.92883.41
21 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹332.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 339 & 314.80 yesterday to end at 316.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

