Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at ₹332.50 and closed slightly lower at ₹332.15. The stock experienced a high of ₹339 and a low of ₹314.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹2463.77 crore, Mobikwik's performance remains notable against its 52-week high of ₹698.30 and a low of ₹231.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,128,096 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik's share price increased by 2.90% today, reaching ₹326, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Sindhu Trade Links is experiencing a decline, companies like Arkade Developers, Northern Arc Capital, and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.23% and 0.30%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Arkade Developers
|159.15
|4.2
|2.71
|190.0
|128.3
|2940.68
|Northern Arc Capital
|178.25
|5.8
|3.36
|351.0
|163.45
|2884.87
|One Mobikwik Systems
|326.0
|9.2
|2.9
|698.3
|231.05
|2535.32
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|24.4
|1.14
|4.9
|61.97
|21.18
|2687.93
|Sindhu Trade Links
|18.7
|-0.38
|-1.99
|31.35
|12.9
|2883.41
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹339 & ₹314.80 yesterday to end at ₹316.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend