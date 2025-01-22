Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at ₹480.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹479.05. The stock reached a high of ₹483 and a low of ₹454.4, reflecting some volatility throughout the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹3582.89 crore. Over the past year, Mobikwik's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹698.3 and a low of ₹439.2, with a trading volume of 390,288 shares on the BSE.
22 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹479.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹483 & ₹454.4 yesterday to end at ₹462.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.