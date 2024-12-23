Hello User
Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : Mobikwik stock price went down today, 23 Dec 2024, by -9.81 %. The stock closed at 541.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 488.4 per share. Investors should monitor Mobikwik stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at 536.85 and closed at 541.5, experiencing a high of 570.7 and a low of 466.75. The market capitalization stood at 3,790.704 crore, with a BSE volume of 1,412,010 shares traded. Over the past year, the stock reached a high of 605 and a low of 439.2, reflecting its volatility in the market.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹541.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 570.7 & 466.75 yesterday to end at 488.4.

