Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at ₹460.75 and closed at ₹462.3, showing a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹460.9 and a low of ₹433 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹3422.86 crore, Mobikwik's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹698.3 and above its 52-week low of ₹439.2. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 736,970 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹462.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹460.9 & ₹433 yesterday to end at ₹440.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.