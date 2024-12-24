Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at ₹513.05 and closed at ₹488.40, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹549.80 and a low of ₹477.30 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹4106.11 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a peak at ₹605 and a trough at ₹439.20, with a trading volume of 1,576,242 shares on the BSE.
24 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹488.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹549.8 & ₹477.3 yesterday to end at ₹529.95.