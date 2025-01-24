Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at ₹437.15 and closed at ₹440.65, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹454 and a low of ₹418.4, indicating volatility within the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹3270.98 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹698.3 and a low of ₹433, with a trading volume of 788,753 shares on BSE.
24 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹440.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹454 & ₹418.4 yesterday to end at ₹421.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.