Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 24 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : Mobikwik stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 1.42 %. The stock closed at 316.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 321.30 per share. Investors should monitor Mobikwik stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at 319.30 and closed at 316.80, reflecting a slight decrease. The stock reached a high of 340.70 and a low of 315.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of 2498.77 crore, Mobikwik's performance is noteworthy compared to its 52-week high of 698.30 and low of 231.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1,638,324 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:12 AM IST Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:51 AM IST Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik's share price has increased by 4.42% today, reaching 335.50, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the same sector, including Interarch Building Products, Flair Writing Industries, Muthoot Microfin, and Aeroflex Industries, are also experiencing gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.64% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Interarch Building Products1519.18.650.571925.01110.652534.67
Flair Writing Industries240.753.81.6342.95195.02537.39
One Mobikwik Systems335.514.24.42698.3231.052609.2
Muthoot Microfin144.150.350.24258.0119.42449.46
Aeroflex Industries181.34.452.52271.6118.02344.58
24 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹316.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 340.70 & 315.35 yesterday to end at 321.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

