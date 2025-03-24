Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 24 Mar 2025

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at ₹319.30 and closed at ₹316.80, reflecting a slight decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹340.70 and a low of ₹315.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹2498.77 crore, Mobikwik's performance is noteworthy compared to its 52-week high of ₹698.30 and low of ₹231.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1,638,324 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik's share price has increased by 4.42% today, reaching ₹335.50, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the same sector, including Interarch Building Products, Flair Writing Industries, Muthoot Microfin, and Aeroflex Industries, are also experiencing gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.64% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Interarch Building Products
|1519.1
|8.65
|0.57
|1925.0
|1110.65
|2534.67
|Flair Writing Industries
|240.75
|3.8
|1.6
|342.95
|195.0
|2537.39
|One Mobikwik Systems
|335.5
|14.2
|4.42
|698.3
|231.05
|2609.2
|Muthoot Microfin
|144.15
|0.35
|0.24
|258.0
|119.4
|2449.46
|Aeroflex Industries
|181.3
|4.45
|2.52
|271.6
|118.0
|2344.58
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹340.70 & ₹315.35 yesterday to end at ₹321.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend