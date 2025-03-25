Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at ₹326.80 and closed lower at ₹321.30, with a high of ₹337.00 and a low of ₹323.40. The company’s market capitalization stood at ₹2541.54 crore. Over the past year, Mobikwik's stock has fluctuated significantly, reaching a 52-week high of ₹698.30 and a low of ₹231.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 663,299 shares for the day.
25 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST
