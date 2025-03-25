Hello User
Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : Mobikwik stock price went up today, 25 Mar 2025, by 1.71 %. The stock closed at 321.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 326.80 per share. Investors should monitor Mobikwik stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at 326.80 and closed lower at 321.30, with a high of 337.00 and a low of 323.40. The company’s market capitalization stood at 2541.54 crore. Over the past year, Mobikwik's stock has fluctuated significantly, reaching a 52-week high of 698.30 and a low of 231.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 663,299 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹321.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 337.00 & 323.40 yesterday to end at 326.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

