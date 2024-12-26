Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at ₹550 and closed at ₹529.95, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹630 and a low of ₹532.8 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹4730.32 crore, Mobikwik's performance is notable within its 52-week range, which stands at a high of ₹605 and a low of ₹439.2. The trading volume on BSE was 4,063,111 shares.
26 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST
