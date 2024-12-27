Hello User
Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : Mobikwik stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2024, by 4.83 %. The stock closed at 609.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 638.55 per share. Investors should monitor Mobikwik stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at 598.9 and closed at 609.15, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 698.3 and a low of 586.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 4,961.436 crore, Mobikwik's performance is noteworthy, considering its 52-week high of 630 and low of 439.2. The BSE volume for the day was 6,602,160 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹609.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 698.3 & 586.05 yesterday to end at 638.55.

