Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at ₹598.9 and closed at ₹609.15, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹698.3 and a low of ₹586.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹4,961.436 crore, Mobikwik's performance is noteworthy, considering its 52-week high of ₹630 and low of ₹439.2. The BSE volume for the day was 6,602,160 shares.
27 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹609.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
