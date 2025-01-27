Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at ₹420.50 and closed slightly higher at ₹421.25. The stock reached a high of ₹427.15 and a low of ₹395. With a market capitalization of ₹3092.69 crore, Mobikwik's stock performance reflected significant activity, as evidenced by the BSE volume of 862,536 shares traded. The stock remains well below its 52-week high of ₹698.30 and is at its 52-week low of ₹395.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹421.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹427.15 & ₹395 yesterday to end at ₹397.80. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.