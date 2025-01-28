Hello User
Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : Mobikwik stock price went up today, 28 Jan 2025, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 397.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 400 per share. Investors should monitor Mobikwik stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at 395 and closed at 397.80, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 403.80 and a low of 366.85 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 3089.97 crore. Over the past year, Mobikwik's stock has seen a 52-week high of 698.30 and a low of 395. A total of 967,654 shares were traded on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹397.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 403.80 & 366.85 yesterday to end at 400. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

