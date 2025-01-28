Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at ₹395 and closed at ₹397.80, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹403.80 and a low of ₹366.85 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹3089.97 crore. Over the past year, Mobikwik's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹698.30 and a low of ₹395. A total of 967,654 shares were traded on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹397.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹403.80 & ₹366.85 yesterday to end at ₹400. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.