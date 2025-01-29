Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at ₹415 and closed at ₹399.35, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹437.40 and a low of ₹380 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹3,219.32 crore, Mobikwik's performance shows significant volatility. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹698.30, while the 52-week low is ₹366.85. The BSE volume recorded was 2,471,588 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹399.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹437.40 & ₹380 yesterday to end at ₹428.70. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.