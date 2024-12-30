Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : Mobikwik stock price went down today, 30 Dec 2024, by -1.57 %. The stock closed at 638.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 628.55 per share. Investors should monitor Mobikwik stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.