Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : Mobikwik stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 2.54 %. The stock closed at 415 per share. The stock is currently trading at 425.55 per share. Investors should monitor Mobikwik stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at 421.85 and closed at 415. The stock experienced a high of 442.80 and a low of 417.15. The market capitalization stood at 3219.32 crore, reflecting investor sentiment. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 698.30 and a low of 366.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,168,535 shares for Mobikwik.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹415 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 442.80 & 417.15 yesterday to end at 425.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

