Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at ₹421.85 and closed at ₹415. The stock experienced a high of ₹442.80 and a low of ₹417.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹3219.32 crore, reflecting investor sentiment. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹698.30 and a low of ₹366.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,168,535 shares for Mobikwik.
30 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹415 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹442.80 & ₹417.15 yesterday to end at ₹425.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.