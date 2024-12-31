Hello User
Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : Mobikwik stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -4.38 %. The stock closed at 628.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 601 per share.

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik's stock opened at 629.05 and closed slightly lower at 628.55. The day's high was 658, while the low reached 594.8. The market capitalization stood at 4,694.584 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 698.3 and a low of 439.2. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,155,595 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹628.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 658 & 594.8 yesterday to end at 601.

