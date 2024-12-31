Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik's stock opened at ₹629.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹628.55. The day's high was ₹658, while the low reached ₹594.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹4,694.584 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹698.3 and a low of ₹439.2. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,155,595 shares for the day.
31 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST
