Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : Mobikwik stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2025, by -2.09 %. The stock closed at 425.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 416.65 per share. Investors should monitor Mobikwik stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at 422.95 and closed at 425.55, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 429.60 and a low of 412.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of 3309.44 crore, Mobikwik's shares traded 602,360 times on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 698.30, while its 52-week low is 366.85, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Mobikwik closed at ₹425.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 429.60 & 412.60 yesterday to end at 416.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

