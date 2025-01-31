Mobikwik Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Mobikwik Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mobikwik opened at ₹422.95 and closed at ₹425.55, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹429.60 and a low of ₹412.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹3309.44 crore, Mobikwik's shares traded 602,360 times on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹698.30, while its 52-week low is ₹366.85, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹429.60 & ₹412.60 yesterday to end at ₹416.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.