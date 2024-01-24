Hello User
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
24 Jan 2024
Livemint

Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -1.43 %. The stock closed at 1577.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1554.75 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Stock Price Today

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Motilal Oswal Financial Services had an opening price of 1619.75 and a closing price of 1577.35. The stock reached a high of 1620.6 and a low of 1525. The market capitalization of the company is 23,092.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1625 and the 52-week low is 550.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 44,088 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:22 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price Live :Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹1577.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 44,088. The closing price of the shares was 1,577.35.

