Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Day

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today : Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹1535.05 and closed at ₹1550.1 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹1860.1 and a low of ₹1527.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹25409.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1625, while the 52-week low is ₹550.75. The BSE volume for the stock on the day was 94658 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock is ₹1748.7, and it has experienced a 2.22% increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of ₹37.95.
On the last day of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the BSE volume was 94,658 shares and the closing price was ₹1550.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!