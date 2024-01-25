Hello User
Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 2.22 %. The stock closed at 1710.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1748.7 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Stock Price Today

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today : Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 1535.05 and closed at 1550.1 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 1860.1 and a low of 1527.8. The market capitalization of the company is 25409.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1625, while the 52-week low is 550.75. The BSE volume for the stock on the day was 94658 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:23 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price Today :Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹1748.7, up 2.22% from yesterday's ₹1710.75

The current price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock is 1748.7, and it has experienced a 2.22% increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of 37.95.

25 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price Live :Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹1550.1 on last trading day

On the last day of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the BSE volume was 94,658 shares and the closing price was 1550.1.

