Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 1710.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1729.45 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Stock Price Today

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today : Motilal Oswal Financial Services' stock opened at 1753.95 and closed at 1710.75 on the last day. The stock had a high of 1785 and a low of 1710.75. The market capitalization of the company is 25687.63 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1625 and 550.75 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 50033 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:19 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price Today :Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹1729.45, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹1710.75

The current data for Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock shows that the price is 1729.45. There has been a 1.09% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 18.7.

26 Jan 2024, 08:27 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price Live :Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹1710.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 50,033. The closing price for the shares was 1710.75.

