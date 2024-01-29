Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today : Motilal Oswal Financial Services saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day. The stock opened at ₹1753.95 and closed at ₹1710.75. The highest price during the day was ₹1785, while the lowest price was ₹1710.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹25687.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1860.1, and the 52-week low is ₹550.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 50033 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.