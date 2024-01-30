Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Stock Surges in Positive Trading

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹1749.9 and closed at ₹1729.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1780 and a low of ₹1692.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹25978.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1860.1 and the 52-week low is ₹550.75. The stock saw a trading volume of 13818 shares on the BSE.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock is currently priced at ₹1749, representing a 1.13% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 19.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.47%
|3 Months
|54.25%
|6 Months
|109.52%
|YTD
|41.57%
|1 Year
|157.92%
