Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Stock Surges in Positive Trading

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹1749.9 and closed at ₹1729.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1780 and a low of ₹1692.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹25978.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1860.1 and the 52-week low is ₹550.75. The stock saw a trading volume of 13818 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.