Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Stock Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 1729.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1749 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Stock Price Today

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 1749.9 and closed at 1729.45. The stock reached a high of 1780 and a low of 1692.4. The market capitalization of the company is 25978.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1860.1 and the 52-week low is 550.75. The stock saw a trading volume of 13818 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock is currently priced at 1749, representing a 1.13% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 19.55.

30 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.47%
3 Months54.25%
6 Months109.52%
YTD41.57%
1 Year157.92%
The current data of Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock shows that the stock price is 1749, with a percent change of 1.13 and a net change of 19.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.13% and has gained 19.55 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive change in price.

On the last day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services had a trading volume of 13,818 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1,729.45.

