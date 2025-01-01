Hello User
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2025, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 962.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 955.45 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 965 and closed slightly lower at 962.85. The stock reached a high of 965 and a low of 932.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of 57,159.19 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of 1,063.4 and a low of 306.19. The BSE recorded a volume of 56,739 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1967.02Support 1934.27
Resistance 2982.33Support 2916.83
Resistance 3999.77Support 3901.52
01 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1045.0, 9.37% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 948.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2212
    Buy1111
    Hold1110
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
01 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 1275 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2144 k

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1218 k & BSE volume was 56 k.

01 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹962.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 965 & 932.55 yesterday to end at 955.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

