Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2025, by 1.58 %. The stock closed at 955.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 970.55 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 958.95 and closed slightly lower at 955.45. The stock experienced a high of 985 and a low of 945.3 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 58,157 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 1,063.4 and a low of 306.19. A total of 115,618 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1987.58Support 1948.33
Resistance 21005.67Support 2927.17
Resistance 31026.83Support 3909.08
02 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1045.0, 7.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 948.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2212
    Buy1111
    Hold1110
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
02 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 1572 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2145 k

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1457 k & BSE volume was 115 k.

02 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹955.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 985 & 945.3 yesterday to end at 970.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

