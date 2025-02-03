Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹647.80 and closed at ₹661.40, reflecting a positive performance. The stock reached a high of ₹650.20 and a low of ₹616.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹38,183.04 crore, the stock remains well below its 52-week high of ₹1,063.40 and above its 52-week low of ₹325.80. The BSE volume stood at 144,685 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has recorded a trading volume that is 149.20% higher compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently at ₹618.30, reflecting a decrease of 6.52%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price changes is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 631.18 and 613.98 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 613.98 and selling near hourly resistance 631.18 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|624.25
|Support 1
|616.7
|Resistance 2
|627.9
|Support 2
|612.8
|Resistance 3
|631.8
|Support 3
|609.15
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹650.20 & ₹616.45 yesterday to end at ₹623.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend