Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:48 AM IST Trade
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went down today, 03 Feb 2025, by -5.69 %. The stock closed at 661.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 623.75 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 647.80 and closed at 661.40, reflecting a positive performance. The stock reached a high of 650.20 and a low of 616.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of 38,183.04 crore, the stock remains well below its 52-week high of 1,063.40 and above its 52-week low of 325.80. The BSE volume stood at 144,685 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Feb 2025, 11:48 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 149.20% higher than yesterday

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has recorded a trading volume that is 149.20% higher compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently at 618.30, reflecting a decrease of 6.52%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price changes is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

03 Feb 2025, 11:34 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 631.18 and 613.98 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 613.98 and selling near hourly resistance 631.18 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1624.25Support 1616.7
Resistance 2627.9Support 2612.8
Resistance 3631.8Support 3609.15
03 Feb 2025, 11:21 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹661.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 650.20 & 616.45 yesterday to end at 623.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.