Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 1.45 %. The stock closed at 970.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 984.6 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 974.95 and closed at 970.55. The stock reached a high of 997.80 and a low of 966.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 59,040.93 crores, the stock's 52-week range shows a high of 1,063.40 and a low of 306.19. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 120,189 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 1471 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2133 k

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1351 k & BSE volume was 120 k.

03 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹970.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 997.8 & 966.55 yesterday to end at 984.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

