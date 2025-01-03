Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹974.95 and closed at ₹970.55. The stock reached a high of ₹997.80 and a low of ₹966.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹59,040.93 crores, the stock's 52-week range shows a high of ₹1,063.40 and a low of ₹306.19. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 120,189 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1351 k & BSE volume was 120 k.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹997.8 & ₹966.55 yesterday to end at ₹984.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend