Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went down today, 04 Feb 2025, by -5.44 %. The stock closed at 661.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 625.45 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 647.80 and closed at 661.40, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 650.20 and a low of 616.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of 38,183.04 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 1,063.40 and a low of 325.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 278,504 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1643.73Support 1610.38
Resistance 2663.37Support 2596.67
Resistance 3677.08Support 3577.03
04 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 924.0, 47.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 880.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy1111
    Hold1110.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
04 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3288 k

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 278 k.

04 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹661.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 650.20 & 616.45 yesterday to end at 625.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

