Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹637.30 and closed at ₹625.45, experiencing a high of ₹649.45 and a low of ₹625.10. The company has a market capitalization of ₹37,493.87 crore, with its 52-week high at ₹1,063.40 and a low of ₹325.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 111,813 shares for the day, reflecting active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 111 k.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹649.45 & ₹625.10 yesterday to end at ₹642. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend