Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 2.65 %. The stock closed at 625.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 642 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 637.30 and closed at 625.45, experiencing a high of 649.45 and a low of 625.10. The company has a market capitalization of 37,493.87 crore, with its 52-week high at 1,063.40 and a low of 325.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 111,813 shares for the day, reflecting active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3344 k

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 111 k.

05 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹625.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 649.45 & 625.10 yesterday to end at 642. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

